Those out of work faced with another rent payment

We are now in the second month of a state-mandated order for businesses to close or alter business models and for people to stay at home unless necessary to go out. The changes have caused people to lose jobs or have reduced hours. Now, they’re facing another month with bills being due.

Keifson Walls is one of many renters with the challenge of paying his rent this month.

Walls said the stimulus money is just a temporary fix. “It has helped, it has put a Band-Aid on a hemorrhage.”

Thanks to some prior planning, Walls was able to dip into his savings and write his rent check. “We save, we plan, and we budget so because of that we can make adjustments where we need to.”

Steve Evans is the owner of Evans Properties and he said about 30 percent of his tenants have come to him with similar challenges. “Some tenants can pay their rent, some tenants have been delayed getting their stimulus check money, delay getting their unemployment money, so every situation is different.” Said Evans.

And said, the solutions to the problems differ as well, tenant by tenant.