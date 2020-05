A third inmate from Neuse Correctional Institution has died because of the coronavirus.

The Department of Public Safety says the man, who was in his late 60s, had underlying health conditions.

The inmate tested positive on April 19th and was hospitalized three days later. He died on Thursday

A total of 467 inmates at the Goldsboro state prison have tested positive for the virus.

The death marks the fifth state prison inmate to die as a result of COVID-19.