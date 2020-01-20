Third all-female spacewalk happening today

An Eastern Carolina native is setting out on the third-ever all female spacewalk Monday.

Astronaut Christina Koch from Jacksonville will venture out into space once again with astronaut Jessica Meir. They're planning to finish installing a fresh set of the solar array batteries.

The spacewalk is expected to take about 6.5 hours.

The pair made history in October by being the first ever all-female spacewalk.

This will be Koch's fifth spacewalk and Meir's second.

You can live stream it on NASA's website.​