The first McDonald’s restaurant opened 80 years ago and was nothing like the fast food giant of today

Did you know? McDonald’s did not start out as a burger chain.

On this day in 1940, Dick and Mac McDonald opened McDonald’s Bar-B-Q in San Bernardino, California. Yes, the original McDonald’s was called McDonald’s Bar-B-Q!

The first restaurant was a typical drive-in for the time, featuring a large menu and car hop service.

It wasn’t until eight years later that McDonald’s would adapt to a more successful business model with a smaller menu and drive-in restaurant, allowing it to have both quality and quick service. The menu in 1948 had only nine items: hamburger, cheeseburger, soft drinks, milk, coffee, potato chips and a slice of pie. The chain was most known for its 15-cent hamburger.

Coffee is a staple on McDonald’s menus now. Did you know the first McCafe opened in Melbourne, Australia? Read the complete history of McDonald’s here.

It wasn’t until 1955 when Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald’s franchise in Des Plaines, Illinois, complete with the golden arches, which would become a worldwide symbol for the chain restaurant.

Originally, the dream was to have more than 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants throughout the U.S. However, according to Statista, there are now more than 38,000 McDonald’s locations in the world.

Do you remember your first McDonald’s hamburger? How much did it cost?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.