'The World Is Different Now' - Rafters return to coronavirus pandemic

Gayle Murphy and her boyfriend Chris Murray spent the past year dreaming about rafting through the Grand Canyon. For most, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The 24-day adventure took them down the scenic Colorado River...away from cell service, internet and far from the outside world.

A couple who spent weeks “off the grid” with no communication with the outside world while rafting the Colorado River describes returning to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: NBC News Channel)

“It was pretty much radio silence,” Murphy says.

The Portland, Oregon couple anticipated returning to everyday life would be difficult, but they never expected a new reality.

Murphy and Murray were some of the last people in America to learn about the widespread impact of the coronavirus pandemic. They returned to a world where schools were shut down, movie theaters were closed and people used an unfamiliar phrase, "social distancing."

“There’s a normal amount of culture shock when you come back from being disconnected,” Murphy says. “Right now, it’s like coming into a completely different world.”

The Portland couple didn’t have much time to get ready for re-entry. They both work in health care. Murphy is a nurse who does leadership education. Murray is a social worker in a psychiatric emergency department.

“It sunk in that this is a big deal,” Murray says. “I need to go back to work in an emergency department in 36 hours.”