'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' nets dozens of arrests in Jones County

Dozens of suspected drug suspects have been rounded up over the past year in one Eastern Carolina county's effort to 'clean up' the area.

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath announced today that in 2019 they made 56 arrests in Operation 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'.

The arrests were made with the help of Maysville police, the National Guard Counter Drug Team, State Bureau of Investigations, the Carteret County Sheriff's Office, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The operation seized more than $12,000 in crystal methamphetamine, $50,480 in heroin, $1,580 in crack-cocaine, $14,000 in cocaine, $9,000 in marijuana, $4,250 in MDMA, and seized $43,883.25 in cash.

Here is a list of those arrested:

• William Jett of Pink Hill

• Ronny Thomas of Trenton

• Malik Gray of Trenton

• Shakir Kinlaw of Pollocksville

• Brandi Grazioli of Sneads Ferry

• Lyle Gilbo III of Jacksonville

• Martir Acosta of Rose Hill

• James Westbrook, Jr. of New Bern

• Christina Seymour of Jacksonville

• Vernon Hill II of Hubert

• Charles Lassiter of Maysville

• Cassandra Stokes of Maysville

• Norbert Koonce of Maysville

• Casey Morgan of Trenton

• Leslie Moore of Maysville

• Samuel Stang of Maysville

• Robert Morris Of Maysville

• Clinton Wright of Pollocksville

• Xavier Pegues of Pollocksville

• Jeremy Combs of Maysville

• Larry Arnette, Jr. of Newport

• Richard Faulk

• Lance Taylor

• Craig Hansley

• Kenneth Hacker II of Pollocksville

• Jonathan Kast of New Bern

• Jefferie Mattocks

• Lisa Graf

• William Burroughs of Pollocksville

• Gary Williams, Jr. of Atlantic Beach

• Thomas Jones of Kinston

• Kirek Rhodes of New Bern

• Darren Harper of New Bern

• Donelle Myers

• Creed Roberts

• William Roberts III

• Bobby Joe Morgan of Trenton

• Lawrence Hill of Maysville

• Anthony Dillahunt

• Damian Hill

• Allen Dreves

• Marcellus Meadows

• Jeffrey Stang

• Martheina Starkey

• Jamil Blount of Deep Run

• Curtis King

• Christopher White of Trenton

• Gregory Howard

• Lanny Becton of Pollocksville

• Brysen Whaley

• Houston Sullivan of Maysville

• James Dahlbender of Hubert

• Hunter Chase of Kinston

• Malcolm Goodman

• Christian Strayborn

