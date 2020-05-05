The Blood Connection seeking convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors

A local organization wants coronavirus survivors to join their effort to help other people beat COVID-19.

The Blood Connection is asking survivors who are symptom free to donate convalescent plasma.

Their donated plasma is used in research and clinical trials.

They may have antibodies in their blood that could help other victims recover more quickly and ease their symptoms.

Workers from The Blood Connection say this therapy is helping some patients.

Heather Moulder from The Blood Connection says, "Once she received the convalescent plasma treatment she was able to breath again, she was able to smell and taste things again, she said that it was like a miracle worker for her so that's why it's so important for us to collect this product specifically."

In order to donate you must be able to show proof of a positive COVID-19 test, be symptom free for 14 days, and make an appointment ahead of time.