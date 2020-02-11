The Blind Center preparing for "Concert in the Dark" at Turnage Theater

The Blind Center in Washington is preparing for their Concert in the Dark.

The concert, which will feature Ocracoke's own Molasses Creek, is February 21st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Turnage Theater in downtown Washington.

Attendees will get a blindfold to enjoy the music as if they were blind. Proceeds will go back to The Blind Center. which helps to provide opportunities for those who are visually impaired.

They will raffle off items and as well. The doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are available for $40.

If you're interested, click here.

You can also buy tickets in person at The Blind Center (221 N. Harvery Street in Washington).