Texas Roadhouse in Greenville holding farmers market

Many restaurants in Greenville are still open for business and finding ways to serve the community.

This Saturday, April 25, Texas Roadhouse in Greenville will offer a drive-thru farmers market.

David Hollinger, managing partner with Texas Roadhouse said, they're hosting the farmers market because of the high demand for produce and meats across in the East.

Hollinger said they did a pre-sale on the internet for people who want to pick up a box of produce or meats. But he said customers can also purchase food items Saturday by just driving up and picking out what they’d like.

The produce pack for forty dollars includes eggs, corn, milk, onions, and many other items.

"We just want to keep people safe and keep our employees safe but we also want to do everything we can to serve the community. Because there are a lot of people scared and don’t want to get out of their house. So from nine till 12 tomorrow, we will have a platform for those people to get out and get some things they might need," said Hollinger.

The farmers market is being held at Texas Roadhouse between 9 a.m. until 12 noon. The produce pack is $40, a small butcher pack is $65, and a large butcher pack is $140.