Ten businesses pull out of LCC Job Fair amid coronavirus concerns

Lenoir Community College hosted a job fair Wednesday bringing employers from all over the state to the East, but some employers canceled amid growing coronavirus fears.

About 10 businesses canceled attending the job fair because of the State of Emergency issued by Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday.

Dawn Kantz is the job fair coordinator and said, "Due to the coronavirus, but I had many more employers step in and take their places."

The city of Kinston showed prospective employees local jobs, took applications, and dismissed the coronavirus as the cause for one of the county’s biggest employers to stay away from the job fair.

Kinston Human Resources Specialist Tiffany Gussenhofen said "We were coming, no matter what. We took precautions. We brought hand sanitizer and stuff like that."

In addition to local employers, businesses from Durham, Raleigh, and Wilmington set up booths and also took applications at the LCC job fair.