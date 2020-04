A teenager was airlifted to a hospital last night after an apparent hunting accident.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on private property off Stone Chapel Road, northwest of Trenton.

State Wildlife Office Stewart Abrams says the 14-year-old was turkey hunting with an adult when he was shot in the face.

Abrams says the shooting is still under investigation and no charges have been filed in the case at this point.

There's no word on how the 14-year-old is doing.