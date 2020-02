A Pitt County teenager is in jail after deputies say he committed sex offenses against a child.

Barrett Smith, of Winterville, was charged Thursday with felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Deputies say back on January 31st they received information from Pitt County Social Services about the possible sexual abuse of a child.

The 18-year-old Smith remains jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.