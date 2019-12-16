Teen arrested after shooting at Smithfield Walmart leaves one in hospital

A Walmart is once again the scene of a shooting after an incident this weekend.

Police say 19-year-old Matthew Beddingfield turned himself in Saturday morning and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He's accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the head in the Smithfield Walmart parking lot.

Police say the victim remains in critical, but stable, condition as of Monday morning.

Shoppers say there was chaos when they heard roughly a dozen gun shots and they scrambled to get back inside the store.

Authorities are working to determine a motive.

