Teen shot and killed in Grimesland

A teen died after being shot in the leg in Grimesland, according to Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Ariel Drive at the Silverado Mobile Home Park on Saturday just before 11 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots. When police arrived, they found Maleek Bowman, 17, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The sheriff's office says they provided first-aid and applied a tourniquet while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Bowman later died after being transported to Vidant Hospital.

Nathaniel Edward Rembert, 27, of Grimesland, faces a murder charge. He is booked at the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Flynn at 252-902-2767.