Technical Academy at PCC receives major donation

A program that lets high school students try their hand at future career options is getting a big boost.

The Golden LEAF Foundation is donating $200,000 to Pitt County schools and Pitt Community College.

Leaders say the money will help expand the PCC-PCS Technical Academy. The tech academy began in 2018 and lets high school students be a part of PCC trade programs, including industrial, electrical, computer and HVAC programs.

Area companies offer on-site tours, job fairs and interviews to academy graduates.

Leaders say the program's goal is to help students get sustainable and high paying jobs right in Pitt County.