Tear gas: Why is it used and what does it do to the lungs?

Tear gas, or chemical munition, has been used to disperse rioters around the country upset over the death of George Floyd.

Greenville Deputy Chief Ted Sauls was there when Greenville Police had to use chemical munition during a riot in Uptown. He says it can be used to stop violence, stop assault, stop damage to property, among other things.

Sauls said, "Chemical munition—tear gas, as you're referring to it, is a very low-level use of force. It's an irritant."

Sauls says someone threw a rock at him that night. He's grateful they hit him in the leg and not in the head.

"That particular encounter became violent. People engaged us with rocks and bottles. There was one individual in the crowd with a baseball bat," Sauls said.

Sauls says there are steps police are trained to take before using force, but the chain of violent events led to the decision to use tear gas.

"We leave that to the officer's discretion because it's very important to let them make those decisions as they're faced with it. We look at that as individual self-defense. They have to be able to defend themselves and others immediately," said Sauls.

He says he believes law enforcement acted accordingly.

Sauls said, "In my opinion, it should have already occurred. So, my point being, they held off even longer than I would have been comfortable seeing."

But what exactly does tear gas do to the body? Carteret Community College respiratory program chair Trisha Miller lists the variety of effects.

Miller said, "Chest tightness, feeling of not being able to catch your breath, coughing, maybe choking, some wheezing."

And if you have a lung disease, such as asthma, things could be much worse.

"Depending on how long they are exposed to the gas, that will depend on how severe the affects may be."

Miller says to seek medical attention if the symptoms continue for an extended period of time. She says they don't specifically teach about how to treat patients who have been tear-gassed, but that could change. And there is limited research on the long-term affects.

Sauls says Greenville Police are only trying to keep residents safe. Anyone in the community is welcome to stop by and ask questions.

Sauls said, "We encourage everybody to exercise their first amendment rights. All we ask is that they do it in the appropriate manner."

Sauls says after 23 years of working in law enforcement, he's only seen tear gas used in that capacity twice.