Teachers, parents, kids continue to adjust to at home learning

Schools here in the east have had to switch to online or remote learning and parents and kids continue to adjust.

One mom was picking up school work Wednesday for her child to complete.

It’s a routine that isn't normal but one that Walton Academy in Pitt County is implementing during this time when students are out of the classroom.

Kindergarten teacher Anna Little is trying to make the best of the distance learning and trying to bring the normal classroom routine into the kids' homes.

Walton says, "So my assistant and I are every day doing our morning meetings going over, whether going over songs, we are uploading different things that we do in the classroom, so the kids can still see it and we're still doing it like I said every day, so good morning boys and girls, so they have that little bit of a routine."

The kids pick up a different learning packet each week then they return them when they are complete.

