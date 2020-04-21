Teachers carpool karaoke video goes viral

Teachers have been educating from home for more than a month now, and many are really missing their students. To show it, a group of local teachers made a video, carpool karaoke style, to get the message to them through music.

It all started when H.B. Suggs Elementary School, in Farmville, challenged their teachers to make a video message for students over Spring Break. Fifth grade teachers Mathin Ange and Matt Daniel say they wanted to do something out-of-the-box that the kids would enjoy. So, with inspiration from James Corden's carpool karaoke series, they got together and cranked up the tunes.

Daniel says the transition to working from home happened quicker than he anticipated. The video has singing, dancing, and messages from the teachers and helped lift their spirits.

"Our last day with them, we didn't even know it was our last day. This was all really sudden,” said Daniel.

Ange says the video took hours to film and edit, but it was worth it.

"The one who was driving, we drove around his parents housing development. We just kept making circles. I'm surprised no one call the cops on us,” Ange said.

And now, it's gone viral with over 15,000 views.

Ange said, "The population of Farmville, where we teach, is like 4,500. So, we were just, like, mind-blown."

Daniel says he’s happy to bring joy to the students and teachers around the world.

"Teaching is so much more than presenting content, and facilitating instruction, and giving assessments. The root of why I teach are those relationships with the kids. You can't help but form a relationship with them. You're with them all year long. And so, the biggest message I have to my kids and all the, you know, other kids throughout the United States right now is your teachers miss you,” said Daniel.

Fifth grade students Mary and Hayes Eason were missing their teachers too. Mary says she’s still getting used to school from home.

Mary: "It's... different, definitely. And I miss our friends, and our teachers, and normal living."

Their mom, Marybeth Eason, showed them the video and they all loved it!

Marybeth said, “All educators have worked so hard to transition things to virtual learning. And this is just one step beyond that."

Both Ange and Daniel hope the video expresses just how much they miss their students.

Ange said, "We miss them so, so much. And we hope that they're staying safe."

Daniel said, "We miss you. And we love you. And we're here for you. And we're looking forward to seeing you again."

And the students feel the same way.

Hayes said, "Thank you for doing that video. I thought it was pretty funny."

Daniel says if you're also teaching your child from home, be sure to give your child breaks throughout the day and please call your teachers if you need any help.

You can check out the full video on the H. B. Sugg Facebook page.

