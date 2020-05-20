Teacher of the Week: Kaylah Blount from ZECA School of Arts and Technology

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 15 is Kaylah Blount, a math teacher at ZECA School of Arts and Technology in Onslow County.

Blount graduated from North Carolina Central University with a BA in Family and Consumer Science and a BS in Psychology with a concentration in Child Development.

She is currently in her fourth year teaching middle school math. She teaches project-based learning while incorporating arts and technology.

Blount says she is committed to students' success inside the classroom and in life. She says she believes, “student success is created through meaningful relationships” and makes sure to tell her students they are important to her everyday.

The person who nominated Ms. Blount wrote, “I would love to nominate Kaylah Blount for WITN Teacher of the Week. Ms. Blount is an educator at ZECA School of the Arts and Technology in Jacksonville, NC. She graduated from NCCU and is a native of New Bern, NC. This is Ms. Blount’s first year with us and her fourth year teaching. She is our middle school math teacher.

The way her presence lights up our school is amazing and would never guess she was new. She has built wonderful relationships with her middle schoolers. She has given them a reason to want to come to school and learn. She has made it a culture of family and love in her classroom.

Ms. Blount loves on troubled students, gives them great advice, and makes them feel included. Those students are now some of the top students in the school and are so well-respected.

Even the K-5 students, Ms. Blount has built a relationship with. The students trust her, they come to her with the good, the bad and sometimes the ugly. I have never seen students show love to another teacher the way they do for Ms. Blount.

Her classes are fun, exciting, rigorous and have differentiated instruction for all students. When I hear her teach, I hear the enthusiasm in her voice, the passion to see her students achieve and the boldness to take teaching to the next level.

We have a lot of students who have been through trauma, but walking inside her classroom, you’ll never be able to see that. She has been through a lot, but she never missed a beat with her students.

Ms. Blount volunteers in her community, she mentors teenage girls and she is a youth leader at her church. She is so well deserving of this award because it takes educators like her to give hope to our future.”

Congratulations, Ms. Blount!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.