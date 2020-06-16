Teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears state senate

North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate.

The proposal goes beyond the usual experience-based raises these categories of educators also would receive. The measure approved Monday also encourages Gov. Roy Cooper to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give out additional $600 bonuses.

Cooper's office said he doesn't have the power to do that. Democrats tried to offer an amendment to guarantee even larger raises. The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote and heads to the House.

