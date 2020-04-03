Teachers surprise Grifton boy with parade on 8th birthday

Birthday's for children are tough in the day of social distancing, but a Facebook post by one mother here in the east and some collaboration with his teachers transformed into a moment her son won't forget.

Gavin Ambrose celebrated his 8th birthday with the help of his teachers from Grifton School. A vehicle parade of teachers was led by a Grifton police cruiser.

Gavin's mom, Gentry Ambrose, was behind the camera and said it was an emotional moment.

She says she put a Facebook post up asking for friends and family to send him birthday cards since they couldn't have a party because of social distancing.

As you can see from the parade as well as the picture -- everyone came through for him.

Happy birthday, Gavin!