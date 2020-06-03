Target stores targeted in multiple state theft ring

Three New York City men are jailed in two states after Goldsboro police say they were involved in thefts from more than 30 Target locations in multiple states.

Back on April 17, Goldsboro police say more than $8,000 in electronics were stolen from the Target on Sunburst Drive. Three men made off with the goods out of a rear fire exit to a waiting vehicle.

Less than an hour earlier, the Target in Wilson had the same thing happen, police said.

Goldsboro police, along with agencies in Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia, as well as Target special investigators, were able to identify the three men. They say the trio is part of a larger group that's taken more than $100,000 in goods from various stores.

Boubakar Toure, 20, was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He was brought back to Wayne County on Tuesday and is jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Aliou Toure, 23, and Bakary Magassouba, 21, were arrested in Bristol, Virginia for a similar theft from a Target in nearby Johnson City, Tennessee. Those two are waiting for their return to Wayne County to face charges.

