Three people were arrested Friday after target shooting within the city limits of Greenville.

Lt. Scott Stanton says three people were target practicing around 4:00 p.m. behind their home, when the shot spotter alerted police to shots fired.

It happened on West Conley Street in Greenville.

It is illegal to shoot guns in city limits.

Stanton says they are misdemeanor charges, but it depends on their prior records what they will be charged with.