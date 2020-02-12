Tar River in Greenville close to moderate flood stage

The Tar River is rising with all the rain we've been getting, but WITN Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht says it won't get any worse, even with rain in our forecast.

The river is 16.77 feet, which is very close to the moderate flooding stage.

Depending on the rain we get Thursday, the water levels should stay on the high-end of the minor flood stage and the flooding you see now will remain the same Thursday and Friday.

There isn't a lot of rain in our forecast but the rain coming in Thursday will sustain the current level of the Tar River is at through Friday.

