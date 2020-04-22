Tanning salons in Greenville back open

Even though tanning salons are not considered essential businesses during the coronavirus state-mandated business closures, many tanning salons are back in business.

The Sunshine Factory in Greenville opened back up Monday after applying to the Department of Revenue. Though not considered an essential business, they still got the go-ahead to operate if they keep tanning beds and equipment sanitized and practice social distancing.

Other businesses may also be open to open with the same kind of state approval. If a business is deemed non-essential, it's the owner can request approval from the Department of Revenue or the governor’s office to re-open.

Another tanning salon in Eastern Carolina, Sun Tan City, also opened up recently.

However, many people worry that non-essential businesses like tanning salons should not be open because it could threaten a wider spread of the coronavirus.

One employee at the Sunshine Factory, Cassie Forrest, said their clients appreciate the re-opening.

"Self-care is so important for everybody,” she said. “It’s just a thing that makes people happy, and I think it’s taking away from the stress of everything that’s going on right now."