Takeout for Healthcare Heroes Campaign benefits workers at CarolinaEast

As healthcare workers across the state log extended hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, one organization in the east is helping feed employees while also putting money in the pockets of local restaurants.

The Takeout for Healthcare Heroes Campaign was launched by the CarolinaEast Foundation on Friday. The foundation is partnering with 16 restaurants across New Bern, accepting monetary donations from community members that will be used for takeout orders at those local restaurants.

The meals will then be used to provide breakfast and lunch to healthcare employees all across the Carolina East System.

Foundation Director Jill Thompson says the idea started with a simple email from their CEO, and is a way to help different groups struggling through a difficult time.

Thompson says, "We really felt like this was a win-win-win. The healthcare provider was the number one person we wanted to honor. We also want to support our local restaurants and then also give the donor a meaningful outlet to help."

Since Friday the CarolinaEast Foundation says they've raised approximately $9,000 for meals for their healthcare heroes. They say they will continue the campaign for as long as the donations allow them.