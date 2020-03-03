TROOPERS:four people in serious condition at Vidant after head-on crash in Carteret County

State troopers four people were airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash in Carteret County. All four people are said to be in serious condition.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 101 near Russells Creek Road and Wright Farm Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers say one car was headed north on the highway and crossed over the center line, hitting a car traveling south. Three people were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There is no update on their condition at this time.

The names of those involved have not been released.