TROOPERS: One dead, three airlifted after head-on crash in Carteret County

State troopers say one person died and three others were airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash in Carteret County.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 101 near Russell Farm Road and Wright Farm Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers say one car was headed north on the highway and crossed over the center line, hitting a car traveling south. Three people were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There is no update on their condition at this time.

The names of those involved have not been released.