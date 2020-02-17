TRAFFIC ALERT: Two Duplin County highway ramps closing Monday

Two highway ramps are closing for the next week and a half.

The Department of Transportation says westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 40 and the eastbound exit ramp at N.C. 24 in Duplin County will close Monday.

The closures are so crews can rehab the bridge deck overlay.

Drivers heading eastbound from I-40 to N.C. 24 will be detoured to exit 369 and back west to the exit 364 exit. Drivers heading westbound from N.C. 24 to I-40 will be detoured east to exit 369 and back west to I-40 West. Detour signs will be posted.

The ramps are expected to reopen on Wednesday, February 26.