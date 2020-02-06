TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on US-264 after two crashes in Pitt County

The Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes on US-264 in Pitt County.

State troopers say the first crash happened on US-264 E and John P East Memorial Highway near exit 75 just before 8 a.m.

They say five people were taken to hospital, including three children. We do not know how severe their injuries are at this time.

WITN has a reporter at the scene who says traffic is at a standstill headed toward Greenville. One of the three lanes headed east is open to traffic.

The second crash happened on US-264 W and Wesley Church Road in Farmville.

First responders are still on scene, but traffic is not backed up as of 9 a.m.

We're working to get more details on what caused the crash and will update this story as soon as possible.