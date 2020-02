Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes on Highway 264 in Pitt County.

Troopers say one of the crashes happened on Highway 264 E and John P East Memorial Highway near exit 75 just before 8 a.m.

WITN has a reporter on scene who says traffic headed toward Greenville is at a stand still.

Troopers say another crash happened on Highway 264 W & Wesley Church Road in Farmville.

We're working to find out if anyone was hurt. Stay up with us as we update this story.