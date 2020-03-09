TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work continues on Arlington Boulevard

Road work is continuing on Arlington Boulevard this week.

In Greenville, work began Monday morning on Arlington Boulevard near Commerce Street. Crews will be replacing a stormwater culvert and water line.

The road will not be closed, but there will be some lane closures throughout. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times.

The construction is in preparation of the second phase of the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project, which is scheduled to begin in late April between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard.

This work is expected to last a week, but it could change depending on weather.

