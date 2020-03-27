TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Highway 58 to close for construction

An extension project is set to close a section of a Lenoir County highway this weekend.

A section of Highway 58, just north of the intersection with Felix Harvey Parkway, will close in both directions at 7:00 Friday evening and will open back up by Monday morning at 6:00.

During the closure, crews will install concrete bridge girders for the extension of Felix Harvey Parkway.

Traffic heading south on Highway 58 should use Taylor Heath Road to Hugo Road.

Traffic heading north on Highway 58 should take Hugo Road to Taylor Heath Road.

Felix Harvey Parkway can still be accessed from Highway 58 North.