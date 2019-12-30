TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews closing portion of Village Drive in Jacksonville

Crews will soon begin replacing major stormwater lines.

Jacksonville city crews will be closing a portion of Village Drive on Monday at 7:30 a.m. Officials say the closure is because of an unexpected replacement of twin 10-inch stormwater lines that have failed near the Brynn Marr Hospital and the Lighthouse Village Assisted Living Home.

Crews expect to complete the work by 5 p.m. Village Drive will be closed between King George Court and Palace Circle. While work is taking place, detours will be in place and drivers should use Pine Valley Road and Winchester Road.