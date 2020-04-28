TRACK MY TEMP: Log your temperature online to identify COVID-19 hotspots

A non-profit is asking people to track their temperatures online as a way to determine coronavirus hotspots.

CEO of Cargo Sense Rich Kilmer created the website TrackMyTemp.Org​ to give people at home another way to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

People can log onto the site and submit their thermometer reading once a day anywhere in the world.

"It builds a location database of where certain temperatures are rising around the nation and around the world to be able to give us a picture of where the virus may be," said Kilmer.

Kilmer says the goal is to track hotspots for the virus, while also giving participants a chance to see whether or not they are symptomatic.

"We realized with COVID, 90% of the people get high temperatures. If we source that temperature data, we can build that heat map to help us understand where that virus may be," Kilmer explained.

When you submit your temperature, you will be asked to provide your age range and the type of thermometer used.

Your location is entered, but all data is anonymous as a way to ensure the safety of users.

"We don't identify you at all. We do ask for your location and your location itself could be identifying, depending on where you live. We adjust that location a little bit to make it less accurate. It's still beneficial to health experts to identify where the virus is, but it's not exact to your location. It's within half a kilometer to a kilometer of where you are,"

Kilmer says instead of creating an account with your name and other information, you just get a link where you can personally track your temperature. He says you can create a reminder to make sure you log your temperature everyday.

So far, 1,500 have tracked their temperature in 20 countries across the world.

