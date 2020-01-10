ARRESTED, YOU ARE: Man charged with stealing Yoda collectible from Jacksonville movie theater

Order has been restored in the galaxy and a city not so far, far away after police say they were able to recover a stolen Star Wars collectible.

Jacksonville Police say that they've charged Gary Morris, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville with felony larceny.

It was back on December 23rd that police say Morris took a Yoda collectible worth $2,500 from the AMC Theater on Kalli Drive.

Morris was arrested this morning and was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

"There are a lot of Star Wars fans out there. We appreciate the assistance of the public in this investigation" said Captain Mike Capps, JPD Detective Supervisor.