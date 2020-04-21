Sylvan Heights Bird Park feeling impacts of pandemic

The Sylvan Heights Bird Park, which is typically in its busiest season this time of year, is feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Operations and Development Brent Lubbock says park closed in mid-March right before their big annual fundraiser Birds, Brews and BBQ.

He says losing out on that fundraising opportunity, as well school field trips and other visitations, has impacted the park financially.

"This is when we generate a majority of our revenue to take care of the animals and pay staff," said Lubbock.

Lubbock says as a result, they've had to let go of some staff. He says the bird keepers are still employed and making sure the animals are taken care of.

"The birds are doing great. Right now, they're in bright colors and laying eggs. I'm sorry the public isn't able to see it, but we do have a little thing on our website where you can see some babies in the incubator. We can keep that live on a daily basis," Lubbock explained.

Lubbock says their website has helped them connect with people who cannot come to the park right now.

"Our education department and videography department have put some excellent videos and resources together on our website that can be shared with schools," said Lubbock.

Once restrictions are lifted, Lubbock says they will open the park in phases to make sure staff and visitors are safe. Even when that happens, it will take some time for things to return to total normalcy.

"No matter how we make it up the rest of the year, we probably won't get back to our normal operations in terms of funding until next spring," said Lubbock.

The park is relying on donations and memberships right now to continue feeding animals and paying staff.

Lubbock says you can support the park by buying a ticket or signing up fora membership. He says it won't be active until the park reopens and it will then be good for a year.

