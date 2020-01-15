Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza nearing completion

What once was a community here in the east is now a park, and a lot of the history from that community has been lost., but a group in Greenville is bringing that history back and soon you'll be able to experience it.

A project that has been almost a year in the making will finally be coming to a close in just a few short months and the community will benefit from it.

The Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza is being built where Sycamore Hill Baptist Church once stood.

The Gateway Plaza will incorporate the history of the African American community known as "Downtown" that used be where the Town Common is, 50 years ago.

The "Downtown" neighborhood was a self-built, close-knit African American community that included homes, businesses, schools and churches.

Director of Recreation and Parks of Greenville, Gary Fenton, says the memorial is right on track and will tell the public about the history of the area.

Fenton says the memorial is going up in the same spot as the old Sycamore Church that burned down years ago.

"It was a very influential community, and there are a lot of people who still live in the area who lived in the community," Fenton said.

Fenton says the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza should be done at the beginning of March.