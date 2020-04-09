Swansboro mayor reminds residents to social distance

Swansboro Mayor John Davis provided an update Thursday morning on the town's efforts to encourage social distancing.

Swansboro currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19, with 26 cases reported in Onslow County, including one death. Davis says they are expecting see an increase in cases in the coming weeks, which is why he encourages residents to practice social distancing.

In a letter, he wrote, "Please stay home unless you have critical business or personal needs in the community. If you must go out, please go straight to your destination and then home. Please do not gather in groups, and when shopping, please respect other’s personal space inside the stores."

He says the town is keeping parks open for outdoor activities, but the playground and picnic areas are not open to the public.

Town offices have also closed to the public, however, individual appointments can still be made. He is encouraging residents to pay any bills online or through drop boxes.

Davis says public works employees will continue to work as essential employees. He encourages people to "wave to them and thank them from a distance. They are the ones keeping our facilities and infrastructure in top shape."

Davis says he is working with leaders both locally and federally to protect lives while still maintaining the town's economy.