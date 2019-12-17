Swansboro band teacher named Regional Teacher of the Year

A high school band director was taken by surprise Tuesday afternoon when his whole school gathered as he was named the Regional Teacher of the Year.

The band director at Swansboro High School, Daniel Scott, thought he was setting up for a holiday concert with his students. Little did he know, school administrators had a big announcement.

Scott was selected as the Southeastern Region Teacher of the Year. He is one of North Carolina's nine regional teachers, and those nine are selected out of 100,000 elementary, middle, and high school teachers statewide.

This is Scott's fourth year teaching, all of which have been as Swansboro High's band director.

Those who interviewed him through this selection process say he is larger than life and has motivating energy.

At Tuesday's event he was one of the most noticeable people in the school, wearing a full elf suit for the holiday concert. He says his students motivate him. "Music is more of the vehicle for me. I am a champion for my students and I happen to use the gift of music to share that I definitely think that at the end of the day if my kids walk out not knowing how to play a concert up in tune but are better people because of being in my class that's actually the real reason I'm a teacher."

Scott says he wants to bring more attention to the quick turnover rate for music teachers, and hopefully change that. He also is passionate about opposing funding cuts for arts programs.

Scott is now one of nine regional teachers that can be selected to be the State Teacher of the Year. That decision will be made in April 2020.

Scott is also the 2019-2020 Onslow County Schools Teacher of the Year.