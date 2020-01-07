Suspect killed by deputies at North Carolina Zoo after chase

A man accused of attempting to kill a woman was shot and killed after a chase across three counties in North Carolina.

News outlets report the suspect was spotted Tuesday morning in Rowan County.

Deputies began a chase that went through Davidson County before officers performed a pit maneuver at the North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County.

The sheriff says deputies opened fire on the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

News outlets report the man was accused of trying to kill a female cab driver on Monday.

