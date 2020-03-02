Surge Leadership Summit happening in April

Executive and faith based leaders are invited to attend an upcoming summit aimed at improving workplace culture.

The Surge Leadership Summit brings together executive, faith-based, aspiring, corporate and management leaders to learn strategies, concepts and universal leadership principles to reinforce within their teams.

Organizers say the setting intimate and thought-provoking. They say they hope all those who attend leave empowered to transfer passion to their teams, organizations and businesses.

The summit will be held at the Greenville Country Club. It begins on Thursday, April 2 with a business mixer at 6 p.m. and continues Friday, April 3 with a day of sessions starting at 8:30 a.m.

To register and for a complete schedule, click here.​