Surf City street repairs needed from Hurricane Florence begin next week

The New Year will bring with it a street repair project to fix damage from Hurricane Florence.

Surf City leaders say starting January 3rd, contractors will start mobilizing, repairing, and paving several roads.

The work will begin on North Shore Drive at the end closest to the Surf Condos and work north to Nelva Albury Park.

Crews will then move to the North Topsail Drive at the end close to Surf Condos and work north toward Nelva Albury Park and will pave side streets as they get to them.

Finally, they will pave North Shore from Nelva Albury Park to the north toward 9th street.

Paving 5th and 9th Street will complete the project and crews say some utility disruptions are possible during the work.