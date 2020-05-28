Surf City rescue crews make multiple ocean rescues

It has been a busy couple of days for rescue officials in one beach town due to rip currents.

Crews from the Surf City Police Department, Surf City Fire Department, and Pender EMS and Fire Ocean Rescue Service have answered 11 emergency calls between Wednesday and Thursday regarding the rescue of distressed swimmers.

They say many of these calls have involved multiple victims simultaneously, generally where a family member or fellow beachgoer attempts to help a struggling swimmer, only to become a victim themselves.

Emergency responders are urging everyone who is visiting the beach, or is planning to visit the beach, to learn more about rip currents, how to identify them, and what can be done if you find yourself "in the grip of the rip."

