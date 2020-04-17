Surf City beaches opening for public use

Crews in Surf City are removing barriers at all 36 public beach accesses to allow for public use.

The public beach accesses will be available for use by Saturday, April 18th at 7:00 a.m.

The public parking and restrooms at the public beach accesses will remain closed, as the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order is still in effect.

People using the public accesses are reminded to use social distancing practices and follow all CDC recommendations while out in the public.

In addition, handi-cap parking will be available at the Surf City Welcome Center for those with handi-cap parking placards only.

Beach patrol will be out on the beach strand to ensure people are following all laws and guidelines in place.

The Town of Surf City will re-open Soundside Park with limited access. The playground, pavilions,and restrooms will remain closed. The boat ramp and open space will be available for use. Parking is limited to only vehicles with boat trailers, no single vehicles will be allowed to park there.

.Short-term rentals will remain suspended through May15, 2020, unless otherwise rescinded.

