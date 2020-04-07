Supporting troops as they help combat coronavirus

NCPacks4Patriots Is asking for the public's help in supporting military service members as they deploy across the country to help combat the coronavirus.

NCPacks4Patriots is a Pitt County based military support organization known for sending care packages to service members stationed all over the world.

Founder Barbara Whitehead now says there's a big need for troop support right here at home. She says in the last five days alone they've sent 4,000 care packages to service members providing healthcare to civilians, as well as troops, that have recently returned home from overseas and are in quarantine.

She says travel size hygiene products are most important right now as well as snacks and comfort foods. She says helping boost military morale is always appreciated and can be a fun family way to show support.

Whitehead says, "If your kids are bored they can still be making those cards and crafts, the little ideas we have posted on our Facebook page for kids to do. You can make those and you can mail those in to us."

Whitehead says you can find a complete list of their needs on their Facebook page including an Amazon shopping link so you can send the items directly to the organization