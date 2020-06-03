Supporting locally owned Black businesses

After George Floyd’s murder and protests around the world in his name, people are seeking other ways to get involved in the fight against racism.

One way is by supporting Black-owned businesses in your community and beyond.

“Some of our communities, we have less funding. They have been kind of forgotten,” said Sheena Moore, the owner of Sheena’s Cake Creations in Greenville. “So when you’re pouring into a Black-owned business, you’re able to our back into that community ‘cause more than likely they’re living in those communities, and they can see where the money is needed.”

Two faith-based sisters who own G.K. Cafe and Catering in Greenville said it’s all about love and acceptance.

“It affects all of us, whether we’re Black, White, Brown, Asian, it doesn’t matter,” said one of the sisters, Gail Phelps. “We can all come together and work together and try to support one another.”

Moore said there are several other ways to amplify black voices. People can reach out to state and local leaders to demand change. They can donate to funds online that go towards relief for families like George Floyd’s.

They can also start on a personal level, by picking up a book by a black author, listening to a podcast that educates about a different walk of life, or starting open discussions with friends and family about race.