Support and opposition for proposed cell tower in Hubert

Many in the small neighborhood across the street from the proposed site of a new nearly 200-foot 4G LTE tower in Hubert have said their cell phone reception isn’t great. That could change with the special use request Verizon sent to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners.

Some in the neighborhood, however, are concerned about the possibility of a tower poking above the trees in the view from their backyards.

“We wouldn’t have bought here if there was a huge cell tower right over there,” said Shawn Houle, who has lived in the neighborhood for about three years. “We have a really pretty neighborhood with no wires and no poles. When we look outside it’s you see the sunset, and the trees, and the birds. And now, you’ll see a big, metal, ugly pole.”

Houle said the neighborhood is quiet, with lots of kids. Now, she has concerns over the value of her home.

“The houses here sell really fast, and they’re on the market for a really short time before they sell,” said Houle. “I’d hate to see any of that change because of a cell tower.”

Many in the neighborhood agree with building the tower, including some in the comments section of a facebook post by Houle.

“Why would you want to stop a cell tower from going up when people in that area have the worst reception possible?” said one commenter.

The proposal is still in its early stages. Concerns like Houle’s will be heard at the Onslow County Board of Commissioners hearing at 6:30 p.m. on June 23, which Houle said she’ll be attending.

“Those concerns will all be addressed,” said Onslow County Chief Zoning Officer Austin Brinkley. “We’ll look at the comprehensive plan the zoning, other features around the site that are significant to it.”

In a statement to WITN News, Verizon spokesperson Kate Jay said Verizon is working closely with local officials to bring a cell site that will improve coverage for residents and first responders in the area.