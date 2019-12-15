Superintendent: 70K students promoted despite reading skills

North Carolina's Superintendent of Public Instruction is alleging that more than 70,000 third-grade students have been wrongly promoted since 2014 even though they did not meet mandated reading requirements.

News outlets report State Superintendent Mark Johnson in a memo released this week criticized the State Board of Education and former staff members of the Department of Public Instruction for "aggressive work-arounds" that he claims have "gutted'' a program meant to ensure students can read proficiently before advancing to fourth grade.

State Board Chairman Eric Davis denied Johnson's allegations.

He says that if the board had enacted policies contrary to law, the General Assembly would have already taken action.