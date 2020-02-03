Super Bowl ads: Tom Brady, Baby Nut, Frito-Lay and more dial up fun

This year’s Super Bowl advertisers offered escape from impeachment and the upcoming presidential election by stuffing multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for inoffensive humor, and trying to tug at people’s heartstrings.

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game with the Kansas City Chiefs logo that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

During commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun. Advertisers paid up to $5.6 million for 30 seconds, and almost 100 million people tune into the big game.

One collection of ads sent celebrities and products into space; others pushed the boundaries of bizarre humor, brought back the recently expired Mr. Peanut and featured bank robbers so absorbed in short videos that they let the police close in.

This year, Hyundai and Jeep scored with whimsical humor by poking fun at Boston accents and reuniting the “Groundhog Day” cast, Punxsutawney Phil included.

Cheetos and Doritos both played off exaggerated dancing to good effect.

Tech companies sought to humanize themselves with emotional — though not exactly happy — spots. Google struck heartstrings with a quiet message about aging and remembrance.

But Pop Tarts and a Hard Rock action-movie commercial didn’t connect with viewers.

Political ads were few and far between, but President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg, one of his Democratic challengers, both ran spots.

